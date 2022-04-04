coronavirus,

There were more than 500 new cases in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) to 4pm on April 3. From the PCR tests, there were 125 cases, while there were 402 from rapid antigen tests (RATs), for a total of 527 across the district. There were 15,572 new cases recorded across the entirety of NSW, with six lives lost. READ MORE: There are currently 1418 people in hospitals across NSW, while there are 56 people in ICU. Across the past four weeks, the Bathurst local government area (LGA) has recorded 1298 cases from a total tests of 5708. There are 1669 active cases in the Orange LGA, 44 in Oberon, 266 in Lithgow and 123 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). Further afield, there are 1504 cases in the Dubbo LGA, 436 in Parkes, 184 in Forbes and 109 in Cowra. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/78bc4eef-97ac-4b33-95cb-2b6b0abfc095.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg