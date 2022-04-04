news, local-news,

Bathurst could receive up to 30 millimetres of rain before the start of the weekend. Weather forecast indicates Bathurst could receive up to 29 millimetres of rain between Wednesday and Friday. Weatherzone meteorologist Craig Mitchell said the majority of rain is expected to fall on Thursday afternoon. READ MORE: "Showers will begin on Wednesday and progress further on Thursday," he said. "While we've got these showers increasing, there's an upper level trough interacting with that weather and that means there's a chance we might see some thunderstorms developing around those Western Plains area and the Bathurst area. "There'll be further showers persisting on Friday across the east coast and into the central areas. It looks as if that risk of thunderstorms will decrease coming in Friday. "The heaviest falls will be in proxy of those thunderstorms in the later half on Thursday." This is little to no rain expected to fall in the Bathurst region on the weekend.

