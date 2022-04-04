sport, local-sport,

RESPONDING to a physical challenge and a breakdown lesson - it was something that pleased Bathurst Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley more than his men extending their bragging rights over CSU. When Bulldogs walked off the field as 40-5 winners over CSU in their trial match last Thursday night, it continued a streak against the students that dates back to 2012. But as it was a trial match and no competition points were on offer, what mattered more to Oxley was the way his men went about winning. They dominated possession, they won plenty of line-outs against the feed, they lifted at the breakdown after CSU applied a host of pressure and in the last of three 20-minute periods, they turned on the speed to open up the students. It showed that selecting a first XV for the Blowes Cup season opener will be no easy task for Oxley and co-coach Chris Plunkett. "I'm pretty happy with what the boys did, we had to be smart, because that was our first game we had to learn things on the run," Oxley said. "We've got a lot of boys vying for a first grade spot, so this was about giving everybody an opportunity. You can't beat that, you can't get that sort of stuff at training. "It was great to have a 40-5 result, but that doesn't really indicate the closeness of the game. There was a lot of feeling out there actually. "There were a few nervous moments, we just had to play that fast tempo and know that at some point we'd have some space. We got that at the end." READ MORE: A look back at some of the best Bathurst Central West Rugby Union rugby derbies READ MORE: Bulldogs first grade to be co-coached by Dean Oxley, Chris Plunkett in 2022 READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs' new back line impresses in women's trial win over CSU Bulldogs delivered plenty of scenes that have been trademarks of their rugby in recent seasons - Adam Plummer making yards out wide with his blistering pace, Brad Glasson directing play well, Justin Mobbs hitting the line hard. They scored some five minutes into the contest and led from that point onwards, but CSU did test them. The students scored the first try of the second period to make it 10-5 before Bulldogs ran in five tries in the final period to finish as convincing victors. Oxley praised CSU for the challenge they provided - something Bulldogs can't get from club training sessions. "CSU, they were pretty impressive I think. It was 10-0 in the first period and that was their firsts versus our firsts, so that's how tight it was," Oxley said. "We were being pressured, they were really in our face and we had to respond - I can't do that at training. The boys can't get that quality opposition. "Hats off to CSU, they really gave us a lesson at the breakdown, [coach] Dave Conyers has been doing some work in that area obviously. We got taught how to do that job better by CSU." Bulldogs have another trial planned before the start of their 2022 Blowes Cup campaign, which begins on April 23 with an away clash against Orange Emus. Oxley knows the value of trials to prepare the Bulldogs. "It's about getting these boys to play a bit of footy and getting them excited to be around the ball. We're looking forward to the start," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/6d14403c-1460-4ba2-900d-4c4ef5fe6fa7.JPG/r0_135_3730_2242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg