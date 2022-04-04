news, local-news,

WATER security is at the "forefront of challenges" for the Central West, according to a new report. And the chair of a water group in the region has used the report's findings to argue for an increase in capacity for Wyangala Dam, near Cowra. Infrastructure Australia's new Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps report says that without increased capacity, it's estimated the region would experience "a loss in economic uplift [growth] of $167 million on average per year". READ ALSO: Still waiting for approval for Bathurst's stormwater harvesting project As the Central West receives a lower volume and more fragmented rainfall than other regions in Australia, the baseline "risk for farmers in the region is significantly higher", according to the report. "As new industries emerge, water is increasingly being used for mining, lifestyle and urban development, driving competition for water throughout the Central West," the report says. "The combined impacts of climate change and variability, as well as water regulation, have the potential to dislocate existing infrastructure, communities and sectors." The region's dams remain in good health after another wet summer, with Burrendong Dam at 110.5 per cent and Wyangala Dam at 98 per cent, though they were both in dire straits as recently as two years ago. READ ALSO: Pipelines, bores, irrigation and dam walls: A word on water in this city On the Central Tablelands, Bathurst's Chifley Dam is at 100 per cent, as is Oberon Dam. Lachlan Valley Water chair Tom Green said the latest report backed up concerns that climate change was having a detrimental impact on the valley - and this was not just about water security but also flood management, as seen last November when flooding wiped out crops right on harvest. READ ALSO: Wyangala's big spill adds to the higher dam wall debate "It's now time for action by both state and federal governments, and bipartisan support should be provided to increase Wyangala Dam's capacity," he said. "The study highlights what we have been seeing and going through for many years. "A larger dam will protect the whole community in the Lachlan Valley as climate change continues to have a greater impact on the valley and its communities." FLASHBACK: Filtration plant gets first splash of Winburndale water Feedback from consultation in the development of Infrastructure Australia's report indicated water security had been a constant and increasing challenge. "As water availability has become less reliable, the growth of the agricultural industry has been constrained, however the region still produces a significant proportion of New South Wales' agricultural output," the report states. "Farming practices have had to adopt to become smarter, more resilient and more efficient, and communities have had to effectively manage water usage demand. It is anticipated by stakeholders that improved water security will be vital to providing business confidence and attracting investment for agriculture, manufacturing and mining." Infrastructure Australia says the impacts of drought and water security are expected to continue in to the future.

