sport, local-sport,

SHE made things tougher for herself on the turn for home but Motor City Doll still had the legs to beat home Hadid in the opening event of Monday's Kennerson Park meeting. Trent Anderson-trained Motor City Doll ($4.50) won the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (450 metres) at the Bathurst track after hunting down Hadid ($6.50, Tanya Nieuwendyk) within the last 50 metres of the race. Inside starter Zipping Everest ($4.80, Sam Simonetta) briefly led into the first turn before Hadid's quick start put her almost three lengths clear along the back straight. The chasing bunch soon sorted themselves out and began to eat away at that gap approaching the last bend, with Motor City Doll and race favourite Karinya Creek ($2.30, Ian Gilders) leading the charge. Karinya Creek got himself slightly tripped up on the turn and that made it a race of two for the prize. Motor City Doll was finishing fast but drifted wide on the bend, forcing her to take the long path around Hadid. Anderson's bitch still had enough in the tank to run down the leader and get her first win at career start six. "She went nice for her first run over that distance," Anderson said after the victory. "She'll probably end up finding herself around 500m but she's going along pretty good at this point. "She's still learning. As you saw in this one she was almost running up the back of the other dog. She's a work in progress but I'm happy with that run. "I've got another few from this litter to come ... and they should hit the track in a few weeks." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/cbc3ef9c-7615-4492-895c-0e24ab5f1f79.JPG/r0_148_3021_1855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg