Fuel price cut could still be weeks away says industry expert

WHILE unleaded fuel prices have fallen up to 15 cents a litre in recent days, it could be up to three weeks before consumers get the full benefit of the 22 cents a litre cut announced by the Morrison Government last Wednesday. A recent surge in fuel prices prompted Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to slash the fuel excise in half - representing a saving of 22 cents per litre - as part of his pre-election Budget last week. But Katrina Usman, a spokesperson for motoring body the NRMA, said that move will take a few weeks to flow through to Bathurst drivers. "If we look back at data since March 29, 2022, the price for regular unleaded in Bathurst has fallen 14.3 cents per litre, while diesel has fallen about 17.5 cents per litre," she said on Monday. But, she warned, it could take until the end of April before consumers see prices fall as a result in the temporary reduction of the fuel excise tax. She said those savings will only passed on to customers once fuel that has been purchased since last Wednesday reaches fuel stations here. "So potentially, it could be a couple of weeks before we see change at the bowser." In addition to the fall in excise being passed onto customers, Ms Usman said the terminal gate price of fuel has fallen 30.4 cents in the last week, so customers should expect to get an addition six cent reduction in fuel costs in the coming weeks across regional NSW. She said this was due to wholesale prices around the world falling a few weeks ago. "We are seeing the effects of that now being passed on." Ms Usman said motorists certainly welcomed the recent price falls. "I know I am happy with it. It's a welcome relief. "The last six months NSW fuel prices have broken record after record, it's great to see those prices coming down." MAKING NEWS: As for who will ensure Mr Frydenberg's reduction in fuel excise will be passed onto motorists, the ACCC is monitoring the situation closely. "Following the cut in excise, the ACCC wrote to major fuel wholesalers and retailers on March 31 setting out expectations that the cut in excise flows into wholesale and retail prices as soon as possible to the benefit of consumers," a spokesperson for the ACCC said. "We also confirmed that the ACCC is closely monitoring prices and sought information to help us determine how retailers are passing through the excise reduction." The ACCC also expects prices will continue to fall as retailers use up the stocks of petrol that they purchased at a higher price, before they purchase stocks that include the excise reduction in the price. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

