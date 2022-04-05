news, local-news,

A RECORD crowd was at Carrington Park for the latest in Bathurst's annual NRL fixtures. Fans of the Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights both made the trip to watch their side take to the field.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/12e0d0c9-7f2a-4885-9c90-843da6095dd3.JPG/r576_232_3649_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg