RE: We Need A Tunnel Vision (letter, April 1). A tunnel under the Blue Mountains? You do realise it's taken over 20 years just to widen the highway from Penrith to Katoomba? The Western Sydney airport has been going for over 50 years? And your suggestion of a tunnel under the mountains is something I've suggested for at least 20 years, but I also realise that this is Australia and being proactive about infrastructure is never going to happen in this country. OTHER RECENT LETTERS: The joke I love is when the high speed rail idea pops its head up and whoever we have running the country says: "Australia will become a leader in high speed train travel." Really, Australia? You can hear Japan, China, Germany and every other European country start laughing at the suggestion. One other thing to remember is that Switzerland dug two tunnels 18 kilometres through mountains quicker than they made the highway wider to Katoomba. And the harbour bridge still has more lanes on it than most of the arteries in the rest of the basin. But hey, tunnel through the mountains ... start next week?

