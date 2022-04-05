community,

Spots are filling up fast for the Bathurst Rail Museum's model railway workshops. To be held during the school holidays, the museum will host a number of workshops for children who are strongly interested in building model railways. Bathurst Rail Museum co-ordinator Ben O'Regan said there has been a strong amount of interest in the model railway workshops. READ MORE: "This is our first chance to do something like this," he said. "Obviously with the museum only being open for a couple of years, we've been battling COVID and restrictions. We're really excited to get this program up and running. "It's actually something that has been initiated by our layout volunteers. The guys that come in to do maintenance on the model railway have banded together to share what they know and get some guys excited in these new skills." The workshops are targeted towards children aged 10-12, with the workshops set to be held on April 11, 13, 14, 19, 21 and 22. "We've deliberately targeted for 10-12 because it's a good age for their skills. It's a hands on workshop," Mr O'Regan explained. "Participants will be actually able to make something to take home, contributing to a model railway that we hope to have on display by the end of it. "It's kind of a pilot program. By the time we get around to the next school holidays, we'll be able to review and reshape it as needed." Spaces are very limited for the model railway workshops. For more information or to book, contact the museum on 6338 2850 or railmuseum@bathurst.nsw.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/4922a254-3593-45ab-b239-0451242d2cd8.JPG/r2_241_4174_2598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg