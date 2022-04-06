Bathurst City battles it out in championship rounds

sport, local-sport,

MORE Club Championship rounds were played this week. A-grade Pairs, Club Fours and B-grade Pairs were played on Saturday. A-grade Pairs This match saw Alby Homer and Kevin Miller meet Luke Dobbie and Ray Fitzalan on rink 2. For the most part, Luke and Ray were in front, although scores were level on several occasions - 7, 11- and 13-all. After seventeen ends, Luke and Ray were in front on 18-15. A couple of singles had Alby and Kevin still one down. This was followed by a single for Luke and Ray but in the last end, Alby and Kevin scored a four for the win. Club Fours PHIL Gray, Chris Stafford, Ian Schofield and Anthony Morrissey triumphed in their game against Norm Hayes, Joe Young, John McDonagh and James Nau. It was a one-sided affair with Phil's team never in doubt. After 11 ends they led 16-5. The game was called after the 19th end with the score 30-8. B-grade Pairs IT was a close result in the game between Mark Withers and Barry McPherson against Arch Ledger and Bruce Rich. Arch and Bruce were well in front after nine ends with the score 14-4. After 16 ends, Arch and Bruce were still in front on 21-11 but that was the end of their scoring. Mark and Barry came home with a wet sail, scoring 11 shots in the last five end to take the win by one shot. Wednesday, March 30 Game one, rink eight: Bob Lindsay, Arch Ledger and Louise Hall beat John Archer, Ian Cunningham and Phil Murray 26-24. While it was 3-all in the sixth end, Bob's team built up a strong lead with a score of 18-7 after 13 ends. John's team picked up a three and two sixes to hit the front, 22-18. They were still in the lead when Bob's team came good, picking up a four and three in the last two ends. Game two, rink nine: Ron Cambey and Barry McPherson defeated Norm Hayes and Jim Grives 23-15. Ron and Barry led 9-3 after six, then 17-7 after 13 ends, holding the lead to the end. Game three, rink 10: Kevin Miller, John McDonagh and Bob Foster had a win over the team of Denis Oxley, Ian Shaw and Trevor Kellock. Denis' crew had a strong start with 14 shots on the board to the opposition's four after 10 ends. Kevin, John and Bob reduced the margin to five after 16 ends, then went into the lead by scoring three threes. A couple of singles For Denis' side had them two-down at the end on 20-18. Game four, rink 12: Ray Noonan, Brian Burke and James Nau prevailed in their match against Garry Hotham, Bruce Rich and Robert Keady with the final score 32-15. Ray's team were too strong with a 25-4 score after 12 ends. Garry's side won six of the last nine ends, adding 11 shots to their score. Game five, rink 13: Another big margin - 16, this time when Joe Young, Jeff Larsen and Annette McPherson played Pieter Buining, John Martin and Pam Warren. After the 10th end, the score was 13-4 in favour of Joe's team. Winning the majority of ends, saw them finish on 25-9. Saturday, April 2 Game one, rink three: John Archer and Garry Hotham beat Bob Lindsay and Bryan Bromfield 19-17. Bob and Bryan had a strong patch early, leading 8-2 after the eighth end. John and Garry won four ends and 10 shots to put them in the lead, 12-8. A five for Bob and Bryan was immediately followed with a four for John and Garry, giving them the lead which they held to the end. Game two, rink four: Alex Birkens, Denis Oxley and Pam Warren won by 15 shots over the team of Ray Noonan, Daniel Prasad and Jim Grives with the score 27-12. Alex's team were going well when a six in the 12th end put them even further in front with the score 21-6. Game three, rink six: Paul Reece, Brian Burke and Grant Brunton came home strongly to defeat Ron Cambey, Ian Shaw and Annette McPherson 19-18. At the halfway mark, Ron, Ian and Annette were cruising with the score 18-4. Alas, they ran out of gas, not scoring a single shot thereafter. Game four, rink seven: Phil Murray and Trevor Kellock drew 20-all in their game against Paul Rodenhuis and Bob Foster. Paul and Bob were comfortably in front on 13-3 after seven ends. A five for Phil and Trevor had the score 18-all after 18 ends. Going into the 21st end, Paul and Bob were one up, but Phil and Trevor equalised with a single. Women's club SADLY, Olive Sharp, mother of our members Elaine Carter and Margaret Miller, mother-in-law of Kevin passed away last week. Our thoughts are with the families. Tuesday, April 5 A GAME of Triples had Annette Myers skip for Fay Medway and Maureen Josh against the team of Annette McPherson, Julie Martello and Judy Rodenhuis. Annette McPherson's team got underway early but by the sixth end, Annette Myers' team had caught up with the score 5-all. A few singles for Annette McP's team were all they scored while Annette M's team scored nine shots in six ends. The game ended on the 14th end at 14-8. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors ONLY a couple of boys turned up on Saturday. Oscar Dehnert is fairly new but is picking up the game very well. He played in a game of pairs with Paul Rodenhuis against the Stafford father and son team, Chris and Nolan. Paul and Oscar won 5-2. The juniors sessions are now on a break. By the Bowling Shark WHAT a busy week we had at the Majellan with plenty going on. With everything from social bowls, mixed pairs and the commencement of the Men's Triples, there's a lot to get through. So this is how the week rolled: Tuesday, March 29 Rink three, Mixed Pairs Championship: Merle Stephens and Noel Witney had a comfortable lead by the 12th (17-8) against Liz Draper and Trevor Sharpham. Team Witney continued scoring opportunities and took the win 23-14. Rink 10: Robert Raithbury, John Bosson and Ron Hogan struggled for form against Peter Mathis, Keith Pender and Des Sanders. With Team Sanders out to a 18-5 lead by the 11th , they cruised home for a 26-14 win. Rink 11: Peter Ryan, Mick Burke and Ron McGarry were neck and neck against Paul Jenkins, Greg Hallett and Dave Josh with the scores level on the 7th (8-all) and again on the 18th (18-all). Team McGarry prevailed in the end 22-18. Rink 12: Russ McPherson, Peter Phegan and Darryl Shurmer were in a battle for the first 15 ends against Jake Shurmer, Ian Warren and Peter Zylstra. Level scores on the 8th (9-all) and again on the 15th (14-all). Team Shurmer went on to score 10 points in the next three ends to take the win 25-16. Rink 13: Alan Clark (swing bowler), Brain Hope and Max Elms had to play an extra end to find the winner against Alan Clark, Kevin Arrow and Jim Clark. With the scored tied 21-all on the last the 22nd end proved the winner for Team Elms winning 22-21. Wednesday, March 30 Rink 10, Women's 4's Championship final: Maureen Taylor, Peter Zylstra, Pauline Clark and Kerry Lucas levelled the match on the 6th (6-all) against Val Zylstra, Des Sanders, Mel Parker and Alan Clark. The teams were deadlocked again on the 15th (13-all) with Team Clark scoring six on the last two ends to take the victory for 2022 19-14. Rink 11: Betsy Thornberry and Tim Pickstone were 5-all on the 4th against Sally Colebatch and Robyn Stenhouse. The scores were tied again on the 16th (16-all) and finally again on the last to draw the match 18-all. Rink 12: Marg Hayes and Peggy McIntosh had to play catchup early against Anne Pickstone and Jocelyn Ballard. With Team Ballard 12-6 up by the 10th , Team McIntosh fought back to take the lead on the 15th and took the win 22-16. Rink 13: Beryl Flanagan and Sue Murray only saw the lead from the back seat against Dawn Howarth and Robyn Adams. Team Adams dominated the lead and the score board to win the match 16-10. Saturday, April 2 Rink two, Men's Triples Championship: Alan Clark, Max Elms and Trevor Sharpham failed to launch for the first eight ends against Greg Hallett, Daryl Shurmer and Ron McGarry who were 11-0 up. Team Sharpham didn't give up and were level on the 24th (18-all). It came down to the final end with Team McGarry winning 21-18. Rink three, Men's Triples Championship: Peter Drew, Dave Josh and Noel Witney pulled out all the stops against John Crocker, Paul Francis and Laci Koszta to be 12-9 up by the 13th. Team Koszta levelled the match on the 17th (14-all), but from there it was all Team Witney winning 28-14. Rink four: Dick Graham, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone were on the back foot at the start against Graham Scott, Ray Minogue and Mick Sewell. Team Pickstone levelled the match on the 6th (4-all) and took the lead and never lost it to win the match 18-14. Rink five: Andrew Moffit, Ron Hogan and Peter Naylor opened the scoring against John Bosson, Phillip Legall and Tiger Smith. But from the 2nd end it was all Team Smith who maintained the lead and win the match 20-14. Rink six: Peter Mathis, Ian Warren and John Hobson were 14-1 down against Terry clark, Terry James and Mick McDonald. Team Hobson fought back to level the match on the 16th (20-all) and again on the 18th (22-all). Team McDonald snatching victory 27-23. Rink seven: Paul Thorncraft, Peter Martin and Glen Miller had the lead from the 2nd end against Peter Phegan, Jeff Adams and Des Sanders. Team Sanders tried their best to catch Team Miller but they were too good on the day, winning 21-13. Sunday, April 3 Rink two: Betsy Thornberry and Tim Pickstone had a fight on their hands against Des Sanders and Peter Drew. With level scores on the 20th (17-all) it came down to the last end for Team Pickstone to win 19-17. Rink two, mixed pairs semi-final: Sue Murray and Hugh Brennan had the lead early against Mel Parker and Craig Bush. Team Bush took the lead on the 6th (7-6) with team Brennan fighting back to level the match 16-all on the 18th. Team Bush taking the win and going into the final in a close one 18-17. Rink three, mixed pairs semi-final: Merl Stephens and Noel Witney fought to stay in the match against Leonie McGarry and Ron McGarry who were 12-3 up. Team McGarry held their cool to claim a spot in the final winning 19-16. Stay frosty.

