THE Bureau of Meteorology says minor flooding is possible on the Macquarie River to Bathurst as widespread wet weather returns to the state. The bureau says flooding is possible in a number of catchments, including the Macquarie, from Wednesday into Thursday. Bathurst has had a dry start to April, but recorded 95 millimetres of rain last month - almost double the long-term average. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: That followed a February of below average rain and a January in which the city recorded more than 140mm (more than double the long-term average of 68mm). Rain is forecast in Bathurst from the early hours of Thursday morning.

