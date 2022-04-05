Macquarie River to Bathurst is on a minor flood watch ahead of looming rain
THE Bureau of Meteorology says minor flooding is possible on the Macquarie River to Bathurst as widespread wet weather returns to the state.
The bureau says flooding is possible in a number of catchments, including the Macquarie, from Wednesday into Thursday.
Bathurst has had a dry start to April, but recorded 95 millimetres of rain last month - almost double the long-term average.
That followed a February of below average rain and a January in which the city recorded more than 140mm (more than double the long-term average of 68mm).
Rain is forecast in Bathurst from the early hours of Thursday morning.
