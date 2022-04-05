Drivers asked to factor in delays on the Mitchell Highway

news, local-news,

A REDUCED speed limit will be in place during three nights of roadworks on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange, according to Transport for NSW. It says traffic conditions will change on the highway between Guyong and Pretty Plains as part of its Guyong safety work project. The work will include repairing and replacing the road surface. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Transport for NSW says work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am from this Sunday, April 10 and is expected to take three nights to complete, weather permitting. Lane closures and a reduced 40 kilometre an hour speed limit will be in place during work hours, according to Transport for NSW. Drivers are advised to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time. Meanwhile, those using the Great Western Highway at Raglan on Wednesday, April 6 are asked to allow an additional five to 10 minutes of travel time as up to 15 poplar trees on the southern side of the Great Western Highway, about 800 metres east of Ashworth Drive, are removed to allow for the relocation of utilities. The work will take place between 7pm and midnight and is expected to take just the one night, weather permitting.

