AT least two Bathurst Goldminers teams have qualified for next month's Western Junior League finals thanks to strong performances at the third round's play last weekend. The Goldminers under 18s girls and the under 16s boys are the teams guaranteed a place in the finals over May 7 and 8, and have proven themselves to be two of the teams to beat across the 2022 season. The 18s girls finished at the top of their ladder with 11 wins from 12 matches while the 16s boys went 8-3 in their competition, finishing fifth and also putting them through to finals. Goldminers coaching co-ordinator and under 16s boys coach Jade Pheils has been impressed by her team's improvement round to round. "They've done really well. It's great to see," she said. "I believe the 18s girls won all four of their games and our 16s boys won three of their four games, which was a massive weekend because that's more than we ever expected we would. They all played out of their skin." Bathurst's under 16s started things off with a 93-73 win over Griffith Demons and backed that up later in the day with an 87-76 victory against Leeton Eagles Green. On Sunday they beat Leeton Eagles Black 85-57 before going down 86-45 to one of the competition's powerhouse sides, Lithgow Lazers. Riley George hit a tournament-high 34 points in the win over Griffith. "They were great right across the board. We played three teams that were above us on the ladder, won two of those, and there was also a win against the team right under us," Pheils said. "They were all really even matches and they did a great job to get the wins from those. "I'd say that Will Burton was one of our best players over the weekend and Riley George was consistent as always. As a team, right across the board, everyone stood up and did their job." The Goldminers 18s girls started the weekend with an 81-62 win over the Narrandera Knights and then beat Lithgow Lazers 80-36. In one of the best games of the weekend the Goldminers were able to take down Dubbo Rams 69-65 on Saturday evening and came back the next day with a thumping 92-55 win over the Orange Eagles. Roxy George was unstoppable for the 18s as she hit back-to-back 40-plus games to round out the weekend, and her 45-point effort against Orange included nine three pointers. Phoebe Moller continued her consistent tournament by hitting an average of 20.75 point per game over the weekend matches.

