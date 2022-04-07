THIS week's highlight may have been the JAD Speckle Park cattle auction at Yeoval last Friday. The Dickens family and agents Bowyer and Livermore left nothing to chance as they achieved a total clearance of all stock and elite embryos to a crowd of keen buyers. The season has dried off in the Cumnock-Yeoval district but it's great to hear the confidence in the voices of young people in the industry. This must be music to the ears of stock and station agents who must have been eating the paint off their walls during decades of drought. The Speckle Park breed of cattle has certainly established a strong following and they have also crossed well with Angus cows to produce early maturing weaners. A couple from our district paid $49,000 for seven heifers in calf to stud, sexed female semen, and due to calve in early spring. That price seems like true love tony. Cattle and embryos sold to four states. DUST is starting to rise in the Yeoval area and 50 millimetres of rain would be welcome soon. Our tablelands is nicely set up for early winter and the understory of quick growing plants is a welcome sight. Early sown oat crops have come out of the fallow "like E-type carrots" and should provide useful feed for sheep by the first week in May. Costly decisions are currently being made on the cost of fertilisers that have risen sharply in recent months. Leading producers would hate to leave improved pastures without fertilisers and refer to the lack of the product as being "mining the property". ONGOING effects of the COVID pandemic are showing clearly when we see the processing totals for national lamb slaughter for the first three months of 2022. There have been 3.73 million lambs processed, down from 4.11 million last year and 4.42 million during the first 12 weeks of 2020. The half million lambs that are being held over on farm are having an effect on the regular markets and it's quite obvious that the tops of lamb drafts are still finding very acceptable markets; there is a serious price fall when lambs are not quite what the trade buyer wants. These half million lambs must have a real market effect as they are consigned to saleyards in early winter. Many of them must be nine or 10 months old and must go to market within weeks before new teeth appear. FAREWELL to three of our district's prominent citizens who have died in recent weeks: Viv Butler, Jim Moore and Wally Dean. Our community will certainly miss each of these gentlemen as they had each been involved in a range of activities that have helped to make Bathurst, Tarana and our district such a lovely part of the world. CONGRATULATIONS to respected Bathurst man Dave Rankine on being selected as Radio 2BS Citizen of the Month. Dave is the public face of the State Emergency Service in Bathurst and heads a great team that is a vital part of life in the Central West. Thank you Dave and your willing crew; life would be very different without our SES. THE receiver of two major awards from the Bathurst Aero Club is Jerry Trevor-Jones, who has been a club member since the early 1960s and a flight instructor for many years. Jerry has had a long interest in the pacing industry with his son Peter, winning a Bathurst Gold Crown with Beetson. Jerry also played first grade cricket with Rugby Union in the 1950s and early 1960s. We raise a glass to you Jerry T-J. SINCE the Bathurst Regional Council elections we have seen a quiet approach from Mayor Taylor and only an occasional public comment from individual councillors. Of course the mayor has to be the spokesperson for the whole council and I appreciate the good manners of the other councillors in doing their talking behind closed doors. Prime Television names our mayor in its news text as Bathurst Mayor Stump and I know that the mayor would see the humour in the mistake. The operation of BRC is a huge task with day-to-day basics having to come first, closely followed by financial decisions and strategic planning for a lovely country city that grows each day. WEEK 39 of Australian wool sales saw an offering of 44,722 bales sold in all centres. There was a passed-in rate of 13.1 per cent overall. The Aussie dollar was basically unchanged for the week and thus we saw a basically unchanged market overall. By the close on Thursday, the EMI finished at 1375ac/kg. The market was cheaper on the first day as buyers approached it cautiously, however, as the week progressed, more buyers entered the market to push it close to the prior week's levels. Supply keeps coming on to the market, with an early estimated offering of just under 50,000 bales for week 40. GEORGE tried to spice things up and bought a double waterbed. His bride of 30 years called it "The Dead Sea". *** BOARD meetings at semi-government level are similar to mating elephants. All decisions are made at a high level; there is much trumpeting and screeching and no results are seen before two years. *** TWO cockies heard news that 15 Brazillian apes were killed in a forest fire. One cockie asked: "How many is a Brazillian?"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/fdcc1c65-c45c-4d84-a984-cc19721f5061.jpg/r0_100_1080_710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg