DURING the height of the most recent NSW drought, there were parts of the state that must have wondered if it would ever rain properly again. Now, some of those places must be wondering if it will ever stop raining. If any more evidence was needed that Australia is a tough, testing place to live, the start of 2022 is surely it. READ ALSO: Communities up and down the coast that burned only as recently as 2019 and 2020 have now been trapped under weeks-long rain clouds and Bureau of Meteorology flood warnings have become such a regular occurrence that they could almost be put on perpetual rotation. The Macquarie (for a minor flood to Bathurst) is covered by the latest flood watch from the bureau, but our city has been unscathed during this recent wet weather when compared with so many communities - as we were during the worst of the recent bushfires. What all this rain has brought, apart from mould in Sydney lounge rooms and devastation in the state's north east, is a fresh perspective on the perennial question of increasing the size of our dams. Those who have argued previously against bigger dams because they would never fill have been proven incorrect many times over in these recent La Nina years, but there remain plenty of other legitimate criticisms about such projects. Not the least of those criticisms are the environmental concerns when more ground is flooded by a bigger dam and the counter-intuitive temptation to build new homes on a floodplain once the wall holding the water back is higher. As seen in Lismore, past flood performance is not indicative of future results. Still, whether we like it or not, the dams dotted across the state still regulate the flow of much of our lives - determining whether we are on water restrictions, determining the success of farming seasons and, when the dry times come, providing water in the bank to be rationed until the clouds reopen. And those dams were built at a time when the state's population was much lower than it is today. Lachlan Valley Water chair Tom Green recently called for bipartisan support for increasing the capacity of Wyangala Dam, near Cowra. He's unlikely to get that, but the debate about our water storages is also unlikely to dry up any time soon.

