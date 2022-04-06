sport, local-sport,

A HUGE contingent of Bathurst's best young sporting talents will put their skills to the test and attempt to prove the west in the best at this year's Academy Games. Commencing on Friday and running over three days in Wagga Wagga, the Academy Games plays host to more than 1,000 of New South Wales' finest young athletes. Across the seven sports which will be contested, 26 Bathurst athletes will be in action representing the Western Region Academy of Sport, with another five squad staff from the city too. Their rival academies include hosts Southern, Central Coast, Far West, Illawarra, Hunter, North Coast, Northern Inland, South East, South West Sydney and Western Sydney. The games will also highlight guest academies, including teams from Sydney and the ACT. READ MORE: Norton is confident CSU Mungoes can fire in Woodbridge Cup READ MORE: Bathurst Wallabies duo crowned Cross Tri state champions READ MORE: Miller is excited about Bathurst Bulldogs' new back line talents Sports program manager for the Western Region Academy of Sport, Caitlin Knox, said the games is a highlight for most of the sporting programs. "Our athletes and coaches are really looking forward to the weekend in Wagga Wagga as the games are a great way for the regional academies to connect and celebrate the talent across the state," she said. "All athletes are excited by the challenge to showcase their abilities and test themselves against the strongest athletes from across New South Wales." The Bathurst athletes will form part of a 117-strong squad of WRAS juniors who will look for bragging rights in basketball, cycling, golf, hockey, netball and triathlon over the three days. The weekend will also act as an important identification and development opportunity for many sports. BATHURST'S GAMES ATHLETES: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

