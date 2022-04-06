Book in now for the ghost tour at Miss Traill's House

news, local-news, Miss Traill's, Ghost tour

Ever wanted to be one of the first to investigate a haunted location or want to have a paranormal experience that will be shared for years to come? Miss Traill's House and Garden is the venue for a brand new ghost tour, being held as part of the Australian Heritage Festival, which runs until the end of May. According to ghost tour organisers, the Blue Mountains Mystery Tours, the location "has been steeped in mystery and reports of ghostly activity for centuries." Participants will be armed with the latest ghost hunting equipment to capture any paranormal activity and possibly make contact with the other side. The event is one of 18 being held within the Bathurst region as part of the festival which is an annual celebration of natural, historic and Indigenous heritage places and activities across the nation. MAKING NEWS: Featuring a massive program of free and ticketed events and activities including exhibitions, walking tours, films, expert talks, workshops, food fairs, tours of historical sites, ceremonies, demonstrations, special dinners and lunches. Bathurst and the region feature heavily in the program, with other events including tours of the Government Settlement Cottage, the former TAFE site in William Street and a heritage high tea at Abercrombie House. For more than 40 years, the National Trust has connected the nation through the Australian Heritage Festival. Established in 1980 with this year's theme of Curiosity, the Festival offers families, nature, history and culture-enthusiasts an ideal opportunity to become immersed in the unique heritage of NSW. Furthermore, the Festival also provides patronage, support and deserved-recognition to many community-based groups and organisations featured in the Festival program that have been through an incredibly tough few years. "After an incredibly tough few years, this is a fantastic opportunity for the community to get out and explore heritage locally. I'd encourage everyone to be inquisitive about heritage." Debbie Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust (NSW) said. To book go to www.australianheritagefestival.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

