Seasoned Orange musician and producer Ray Vanderby has incorporated the services of a wide range of Central West performers for his latest record, which blends funk and soul together as a homage to 1970s music. The new record, Comet 2 Comet, takes its sound queues from some of the finest acts of the 1970s, from vocal groups such as The Mamas and the Papas and Manhattan Transfer to tinges of Steely Dan, Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. READ ALSO: South Bathurst residents rally to halt removal of '100-year-old' trees Vanderby, who composed the album on his long-time instrument of choice, the keyboard, said Comet 2 Comet is a love letter to the sounds that inspired him to delve deeper into "funky space music." "I'm always striving to be as original as I can as a songwriter, which can mean being a bit indulgent at times when it comes to influences," he said. "Being a keyboard player, I've always been into funk, but I'm also a bit of a cosmic head as well. "Every few years, I get this same dream that I've floating peacefully above Earth, and we could truly be living from comet to comet in the future given what mankind is doing to the Earth." READ ALSO: Bathurst's Smith & Jones release first new music in three years Vanderby began writing songs for the album in 2019, and the seven songs eventually chosen best reflect his humble music beginnings. "'Ranchero' tells the story of a guy new to town who's starting all over again, which reflects my travels through Australia e embracing a variety of music scenes, from jazz in Sydney to blues in Adelaide and a dalliance with the Melbourne scene," he said. "On the other hand, 'Beyond the Clouds' talks about refugees who have lost their lives dreaming of a new home, and how they deserve to receive the same quality of life as everyone else." Vanderby incorporated a diverse nine-piece funk ensemble for the recording process, including Orange vocalists Cecelia Rochelli, Melissa Stanford and Barry Patterson, Bathurst guitar extraordinaire Dave Webb, bassist Shane Dickerson, drummer Mark Welch, saxophonist Greg Gibson and trombonist Bien Javier. "We put a music video together for the song 'Funky Space Music', which features a dance performance from skilled Orange local Ashlee Wilson, who I see as the 10th member of the group", he said. READ ALSO: Local potter Jennie Pottie to host open day at her home studio on April 16 "The record was put together with Craig Honeysett at Dotted Eight Studio, and I'm really happy with how its turned out. I hope listeners will enjoy the eclectic array of music on offer." Comet 2 Comet is now available on all streaming platforms. For more information, visit www.rayvanderbymusic.com or Vanderby's Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/e6fd3e99-3791-4fc7-9520-f5eadda250a5.png/r0_38_1367_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg