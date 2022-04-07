community,

THE Bathurst Regional Community Strategic Plan, Our Region Our Future, is a plan for the future of our region. It captures the ideas, priorities, and aspirations of our community. Help us make sure the Bathurst region is heading in the right direction by being part of the conversation. The draft plan is on exhibition until April 29. Two information sessions are scheduled to be held at BMEC: For more information or to register to attend an information session, visit the YourSay Bathurst website. Heritage Trades Trail AUTUMN is traditionally the time when our region focuses upon its rich and fascinating past, with many of the region's historic sights and venues brought to life through a series of tours, events and activities. The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail, a celebration of rare trades and craftsmanship with displays and demonstrations, returns this weekend of April 9-10 with over 100 artisans exhibiting at the Bathurst Showground and Agricultural Research Station. The event attracted more than 2100 visitors last year, with over half of the attendees travelling from outside the Bathurst local government area. It shows just how strong the interest is in our region's cultural heritage and in the importance of showcasing these traditional skills and crafts. Tickets for the Heritage Trades Trail can be booked online at bathurstregion.com.au or via the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre. Bathurst Sportsground THE upgrade of the Bathurst Sportsground is almost complete. This will be a great asset for Bathurst and will provide us with another premier sporting facility. Recent works include: The project cost is around $1.5 million from council and includes two grants with $75,000 from the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund (a State Government program) and $40,000 from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund (administered by Cricket NSW). The project is expected to be completed by the end of this month, weather permitting. SENIORS can now access their Seniors Card and Senior Savers Card digitally via the Service NSW app for the first time since its introduction in 1992. The Seniors Card and Senior Savers Card have been incredibly important for easing the cost of living in NSW for 30 years. Now, for the first time, seniors will be able to access the card via the Service NSW app, meaning there is one less thing for them to carry around. This will make life easier for our seniors today and our seniors tomorrow, who are growing more accustomed to using technology rather than using a physical card. Seniors have already embraced the Service NSW app through programs like Dine and Discover NSW and the Digital Driver Licence, and this digital option provides them with greater choice and flexibility. When this initiative was first introduced by the then Premier of NSW, John Fahey, 250,000 seniors had access to discounts and rebates from 320 goods and service providers. Now, it is one of the largest programs of its kind in Australia, with 1.8 million seniors able to access discounts and rebates at more than 6500 shops, travel, entertainment and professional services. The digital cards will be opt-in only and customers will continue to receive a physical card. To find instructions on how to add a digital Seniors Card and Senior Savers Card to the Service NSW app or to learn more, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/nsw-seniors-card-program National Youth Week NSW Youth Week is here. The annual event started on Monday (April 4) and will run until Thursday, April 14. This year's theme, as set by the NSW Youth Advisory Council, is "It's up to youth". The week of festivities is organised by young people, for young people, in communities across NSW and Australia. Following the success of the NSW Youth Week program, Youth Week became a national event in 2000. National Youth Week is jointly supported by the Australian Government, state and territory governments and local governments. If you're between 12 and 24 years of age and live in NSW, don't miss your chance to get involved in the online activities, opportunities and events available during #NSWYouthWeek. There will be a range of activities, opportunities and events for young people to enjoy throughout the state. I encourage any youth to embrace the theme in your region's Youth Week activities. For information and to see what's on, visit www.nsw.gov.au/youthweek

