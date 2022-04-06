sport, local-sport,

IT was more a case of golden moments than sufferin' succotash on Saturday as Team Daffy Duck took out the Eglinton Tennis Club's summer competition grand final. Team Daffy Duck of Dave Craft, Andrew Tree, Les Moulds, Kurt Booth and Andrew Howarth pulled off a most impressive victory over the in form Team Scooby Doo of Rod Schumacher, Harry Dang, Kevin Tree, Paul Clancy and Maddi Honeyman eight sets to four, 64 games to 52. Daffy Duck's number one player Craft and his partner Jason Molkentin (cross-over set) were quick off the blocks and took the first set 6-2. However, in the second set Team Scooby Doo bounced back with the Honeyman/Markwick duo winning 6-3. The third and fourth sets also went to Scooby Doo, but Team Daffy Duck bounced back in the fifth, sixth and seventh sets taking them out 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 respectively. READ ALSO: Group 10 judiciary will take a tough stance on abuse READ ALSO: Strong Bathurst presence in WRAS squad for Academy Games READ MORE: Bathurst Wallabies duo crowned Cross Tri state champions It gave Team Daffy Duck a sniff of victory, but Team Scooby Doo wasn't done, with Schumacher/Dang capturing the eighth set in brilliant fashion, 6-4. However, that's where the Team Scooby Doo comeback ended. Team Daffy Duck won the final four sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to capture a brilliant grand final victory. Team Daffy Duck captain Tree and Craft shone, showing brilliant court craft skills and wowing the spectators. Booth, Moulds and Howarth gave nothing away, playing some very smart tennis, and also played a role in steering their side to a memorable victory. Winning captain Tree was thrilled at how well his side conducted themselves in a pressure situation. "We knew we were going to have a tough match against the in-form Scooby Doo outfit and were not going to take them lightly. We just stuck to our game plan and it worked," Tree said. Losing captain Schumacher was gracious in defeat after his side went down fighting. "On the day Tree's side played the better tennis. My side gave it their all and were not disgraced," Schumacher said. Well folks, what another magical grand final. This Saturday Eglinton will put forward its strongest line up of players to tackle the Northbridge brigade in the city versus country annual cup challenge match. Good hitting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

