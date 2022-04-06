news, local-news,

A FORMER Bathurst car was a big winner at the recent Blayney Show. Blayney's Albert McKenzie bought his Tin Lizzie, a 1929 Chevrolet Coupe, from Paul Favero in Bathurst in 2017 after he closed his greengrocer business. Mr McKenzie and his historic machine won three trophies at the 2022 Blayney Show: first for classic car, first for American car and second for pre-World War Two vehicle. Like all vintage cars, the vehicle needed some work to get it going the way he wanted. "I had to order new wheels, a radiator and water pumps from America to get it registered, but the paint and leatherwork is in very good condition," he said. With a tank full of premium fuel, Mr McKenzie will often spark her up and head to Millthorpe or Carcoar to show her off in a village whose history is on par with that of the vehicle. His great joy is taking the Chevrolet to shows to keep the history alive, and he also enjoys meeting up with his son-in-law Colin Sherlock from Bathurst whose 1954 FJ Holden ute won grand champion ute at the show. Mr Sherlock, who has owned and driven his FJ ute for nearly 25 years, is a regular at the ute shows and, unlike Mr McKenzie's Chevy, he has taken the FJ on more than the occasional run. "For years, when I was working as a panel beater, I used it as my daily commute," he said. "I've even moved house a few times in it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/06c269bc-4745-4c57-a11c-aa345706774b.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg