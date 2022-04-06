sport, local-sport,

BRAD Shiels had a World Time Attack Challenge outright victory, and potentially a lap record, on his to do list over the weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park but a mechanical failure meant that wasn't to be. Shiels went out and set a lap of 1:20.9700 in his first flying lap of Saturday in his Mitsubishi Evo IX to put himself within striking distance of Barton Mawer (1:20.1010) in the pro class battle but it would turn out to be the only lap that the Bathurst driver would be able to produce. His Tilton Racing teammate Kostinken Pohorukov was later behind the wheel of the car during his Pro Am category bid when he struck a piece of debris on track, slicing the tread and causing a tyre explosion at high speed. The heavy damage to the front right of the car meant Shiels would have to settle for second place behind Mawer's Porsche 968, although Pohorukov had already done enough to win his category - which gave the Tilton team something to smile about. "I only went out for one run and then Kosta went out for his second run and blew a tyre while coming across to finish his lap. I was supposed to be in the car straight after that so that ended up being my one and only run," Shiels said. "It would have been good to get that second run in because we only did a conservative run the first time around. We didn't really wind the boost up too much so we still had a bit left."

