Macquarie to Bathurst remains on the bureau's minor flood watch

A MINOR flood on the Macquarie to Bathurst remains a possibility, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The bureau updated its flood watch at midday on Wednesday, saying flooding is possible in a number of catchments, including the Macquarie River and the upper Coxs River, from Thursday into Friday. Rain is forecast for Bathurst from around dawn on Thursday, continuing into Friday, after what had been a dry April so far. The bureau says catchments in the areas covered by its flood watch are already wet due to recent rain. Meanwhile, the forecast of more heavy rain has prompted the closure of Jenolan Caves Road from 9am on Thursday, April 7. Transport for NSW says the closure "will ensure the safety of motorists with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting up to 150 millimetres of rain in the area in just two days on Thursday and Friday". The closure will be at the junction of Edith Road, Kanangra Walls Road and Jenolan Caves Road. Transport for NSW says the road will be assessed following the rain "to determine whether it can be safely reopened". Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible, drive to the conditions, plan ahead and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

