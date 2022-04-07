INDEPENDENT candidate Kate Hook continued an energetic campaign for the seat of Calare when she visited Bathurst on Wednesday for a policy announcement. And the guest she brought along, Cathy McGowan, was a none-too-subtle reminder that electorates held by a long-time conservative member sometimes do change their mind. Ms McGowan took the seat of Indi in rural Victoria from the Liberals' Sophie Mirabella in 2013 and the Liberals have yet to win it back. In that sense, having Ms McGowan in town was also a stark warning to the Nationals, whose Andrew Gee holds Calare. So what of Ms Hook's chances of overturning Calare at the coming federal poll? As an independent, as she has emphasised during her campaign so far, is to be beholden to no-one but her electorate, and that's a powerful pitch. She must also be on solid ground in talking about returning integrity to politics through a federal integrity commission and looking at political donation reforms - but talking about these things is very different from having the enormous clout needed to make them happen. If being beholden to no-one was all that the voters of Australia were after, our state and federal parliaments would be filled by candidates unaligned with any party who had pledged their loyalty only to those in the ballot booth. But the candidates for the major parties have their own powerful pitch: the possibility of your local member being part of the government and therefore its decision-making; perhaps the possibility of your local member being a minister in that government. For all their internecine preselection battles and the backstabbing among colleagues, the major parties continue to offer a stability of sorts simply because of the size and scale of their operations. Talk of the party "machine" is often used derisively, but it also indicates an operation well-honed by constant use. What the voters of Calare should be grateful for is the breadth of the choice available to them at this coming election: from independent to smaller parties (One Nation and United Australia) to the majors (Greens and Nationals, with Labor presumably to come). They all want your vote. On that day in May, you'll have the power.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/83986813-442e-4e0f-8ffa-607154b66b82.jpg/r423_265_3342_1914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg