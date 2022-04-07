Scots All Saints College inaugural Jakiya Whitfeld Cup under 18s winners

sport, local-sport,

IF there were any doubts about how quickly the women's rugby sevens game in Bathurst is taking off then look no further than the result of the weekend's under 18s division of the Jakiya Whitfeld Cup. The Scots All Saints College team were a cut above the rest of the competition as they took out the sevens title in the inaugural edition of the Central West competition. The Bathurst students proved too strong for James Sheehan in the grand final as they came away 34-17 winners. Scots All Saints College's master in charge of rugby union, Richard Freeman, said it was a fantastic effort from the school to take the top prize. "They've worked really hard over the last term. Both them and the under 16s trained every week, and many of them were inspired by other girls to give it a go, so it was a nice way to finish the competition. They did such a good job "We have a couple of girls in the team who have played rugby before, and they were the ones really driving the interest up in the student body and got their friends involved. "It meant that not only did we have those girls who were experienced or those that are sporty who are confident enough to give it go, but there were also girls there who normally wouldn't have picked it but got caught up in the excitement of it all and actually did really well when they stuck with it. "Matt Tink from Central West Rugby Union did a great job to get this competition up and running. You felt that any team could win a game on any given day, there was never one team who were way out in front or behind. It was pretty magic." SASC came very close to making it a championship double, with their 16s side going down to Orange Anglican Grammar School 20-15 in the decider. Central West Rugby Union president Matt Tink is hopeful the competition will continue to grow into the future. "It was a great start for us - as an organisation and with various school bodies, we probably haven't done enough in that space," he explained. "We're pretty happy with it as a start and are certainly keen to build on that by getting more schools to be apart of it." Players and coaches were also boosted on the second day of competition by the presence of the Cup's namesake. "It was good to have Jakiya there as a support on day two," Tink added. "She got around all the schools, talked to all the girls and coaches - she was tremendous." In the under 14s Red Bend Catholic College were declared 25-10 winners with Orange Anglican Grammar finishing runners up. The competition saw six schools from around the Central West compete with 130 school girls playing and learning 7s rugby throughout the four weeks - the majority of those newcomers to the game. "We had so many girls playing for the first time and week on week there was improvement," Tink said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/1d807fb2-c0cf-43af-92a7-f3c71e8312c9.jpg/r175_421_1967_1433_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg