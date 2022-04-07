news, local-news,

RE: South Bathurst Residents Rally To Halt Removal Of Trees (April 6). How can our council, in this day and age, approve the destruction of five perfectly healthy English oak trees, some of them over 100 years old? No consultation, no environmental impact assessment, not even a warning to the neighbours. The five trees are all that's left of a stand of oaks that once bordered Bant Street in South Bathurst. Habitat, shade, carbon absorption and amenity will all be decimated in a few hours. Surely a review of council's Tree Preservation Order is way overdue?

