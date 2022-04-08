sport, local-sport,

THEY got the job done in their Western Premier League opener at Dubbo and now Panorama FC are looking to give their Bathurst fans more to cheer about when they face Orange Waratahs this Saturday in their first home contest of the year. Fresh off their 2-1 win over Dubbo Bulls the Panorama men are gearing up for a tough test against the team who were right in premiership contention when last year's competition came to an early finish. The Goats will be expecting a big challenge against a Tahs team who accounted for Barnestoneworth United 5-0 in the opening round, on the back of a hat-trick from Lachie Peet. Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said Tahs have proven themselves one of the competition's most consistent and quality outfits over the past two years. "Waratahs are a different kettle of fish to what Bulls are. They've been together for such a long time and they know each others' games inside and out," he said. 'They've got quality right across the board, especially through the middle of the park and up front with Craig Sugden, Guy Burgess and now Timmy Davis is back. They're a very good side so it will be a good test. "Any team with those players will be tough, and then there's Niall Gibb in central defence and Bracko [Adam Brackenridge] in goals. He knows how to get the job done and he's one of the best keepers in the region. "Ads [Adam Scimone] has got them well drilled. I've played a lot of football with him before and he puts a lot of time and effort into his soccer, and his coaching will be no different." The Goats will hope their new recruits, such as last week's goal scorers Matt Hobby and Steve Long, continue to make an impact against one of the most well-rounded squads in the league. Panorama's defensive shape was a strong point in the opening round win, with the sole goal against them coming off a corner. However, Panorama certainly won't be getting carried away after their winning start to the season against Bulls. Guihot said the upcoming Tahs game will be about how well the side can build upon the positives of the opening match. "It's just a matter of sticking to the processes. The way we set ourselves up in the pre-season was what got us off to that great start," he said. "I keep reiterating to the boys that this competition isn't won in the first five weeks. You need to make sure that you're sticking to what you're building towards, and if things go wrong you need to work hard to get it back on track. "We definitely need to step it up another gear from last week. Every week will need that step up because teams start to get players back if they're injured or they start putting form together." Panorama are still chasing their first win over the sky blues. The Goats went winless against Tahs in both their meetings last season, going down 2-1 on each occasion. Panorama and Tahs will kick-off from 5pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/2c90e1cb-a748-49bb-be85-8156b904417c.jpg/r165_1958_5247_4829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg