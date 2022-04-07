community,

The Country Cruisin' for Can Assist committee is hoping for a record turnout this Sunday for their annual fundraiser held in honour of a fallen family member and friend who lost their battle with cancer. At 10am this Sunday, a large host of vintage and performance cars, bikes and utes will set out from Rockabilly Cafe for The Foundations in Portland for a raffle and silent auction, with all proceeds going towards Can Assist Bathurst. Now in its fourth year, the event is held in honour of Ash James, who lost his six-year battle with cancer in 2018, and was heavily supported by Can Assist Bathurst financially in his final years. Event organiser Mel James [Ash's sister] said heaps of local businesses have donated prizes to the silent auction, and the committee are hoping to break the $22,500 fundraising record set by the inaugural 2019 event. "We're expecting great weather on Sunday for the drive to Portland, and all the car clubs around town have expressed plenty of interest in joining the cruise," Ms James said. "Ash is our main motivation every year, and especially given the impacts of COVID, Can Assist need all the help they can get to financially support cancer patients and their families during treatment." The event has generated $53,000 for Can Assist Bathurst since 2019. Entry costs $20 for participants to enter their vehicles in the event, with spectator entry to be a gold coin donation. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or contact Ms James on 0407035285.

