community,

The Chase The Rainbow is gearing up to be a fantastic opportunity for the youth of Bathurst to get out, have some fun and get doused in an array of colours. To be held at Morse Park on Sunday, the family-friendly event will see participants doused in different powders when passing colour stations throughout the designated course. There will be a Lions Club sausage sizzle, food and coffee vans all available on the day, with musicians performing live as well. The colour run event is free, with participants encouraged to arrive between 9.30am-10am to check in for the event. MAKING NEWS: This will be followed by an acknowledge of country and Indigenous performance before the colour run begins at 11.30am, running to 1pm. Wristbands must be worn to participate in the event and participants are encouraged to collect their wristbands at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, which can be collected on Friday between 3.30pm-6pm. Participants are encouraged to wear a white shirt, closed in shoes, sunglasses and clothes that can get dirty. Costumes and dress up are encouraged. The Bathurst Regional Youth Council hosts a number of events annually, including celebrations for National Youth Week, as well as events such as dance parties, live music events and other different youth focused events. The youth council aims to provide alternative forms of entertainment for young people in the Bathurst region, that provide a safe space for young people to come together and socialise with their peers. For more information on the event, visit the Bathurst Youth Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/cedf4909-2e49-4592-bc22-f5dfa4112e95.jpg/r297_1365_7547_5461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg