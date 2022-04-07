sport, local-sport,

Nev Jones was the man of the moment during last Saturday's April Monthly Medal at the the Bathurst Golf Club. His his 67 nett secured him not only C grade honours, but also the sought after 'cock of the course'. Robert Irwin (68) and Ian Hart (70) were hot on his heels in C grade while the scratch went to the sumptuous Mick Leseberg with 93 off the stick. A grade was the domain of visitors as Andy Fairfield (66) was able to fend off Jono Van Veen by three shots. Geoff Cooke (70) stood up for the locals, as did Phil Campbell in shooting 76 to win the scratch. A tidy 69 nett saw Liam Clark head the B grade pack over young gun Rory Elphick (71) and the seasoned Ross Crothers (73). Eighty-seven was enough for the energetic Gerry McCormick to pick up the scratch. Relative newcomer Noelene Mashman has wasted little time, tasting victory as her 74 nett was good enough to win on a countback over Katrina Ferris. Val Stuart mustered third place thanks to 77 nett. Peter Trevor-Jones and Chris Hadson had a ding-dong battle in the race for Thursday's A grade title. Both players had 38 points and in the end Trevor-Jones found the sprint lane to win on a countback. Matt Phillips was only a shot away in third and the scratch found a home with Dave Clemens (31 points). READ ALSO: Burns Bay wins the Vale Viv Butler Pace for Peter Trevor-Jones READ ALSO: A look at the 13 teams who will line up in the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership READ ALSO: Rue helps Young Matildas to a 5-1 win over New Zealand under 20s Greg Murray and Andrew McKay headed the B grade pack after both returned 42 points. Eventually the club's treasurer Murray got the seal of approval on a countback. Tim Leahy (39) rounded up a place on the podium as did Stephen Dodd with 20 points to win the scratch. In the women's division it was Wendy Hamer who constructed a fine 38 points to win comfortably over Sarah Thompson (35) and Janet Coles (34). Murray complained of sore shoulders as he teamed with Rod Pollard to win the 2BBB on 49 points. They won by a solitary shot over Dave Evans and Peter Wilson, Mal Purves and John Perfect snuck under everyone's guard to win the scratch with 25 points. Don't forget Monday, April 11 is the AGM to be held in the clubhouse at 5.30pm.

