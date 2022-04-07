sport, local-sport,

GRANT makes a fine save, Grant then clears before Grant works through the midfield and links with Grant to score. If that scenario confuses you, then take a look at the team sheet for the St Pat's fourth grade women's hockey side. On it you'll see the name of Kelly Grant and her daughters - Phoebe (22), Zahra (17) and Regan (11). While the Grant family has long been involved with the sport, the current Bathurst Women's Hockey season marks the first time Kelly has played in the same side as all three of her daughters. "I never thought I'd play with all three, no way, not on your life. There is no way I thought I'd be blessed with the opportunity to play with all three of my girls, never," Kelly said. "A couple of years ago Zahra decided that fourth grade was her jam and she was going to stay with us, she loves playing on the field because she used to be a goalkeeper. "Then Regan, for the last two years, has been asking 'When can I play? I want to play with the 'dirty ds', when can I play?." READ ALSO: Burns Bay wins the Vale Viv Butler Pace for Peter Trevor-Jones READ ALSO: A look at the 13 teams who will line up in the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership READ ALSO: Rue helps Young Matildas to a 5-1 win over New Zealand under 20s Finally this year Regan is old enough to join the rest of her family. She's lined up on the wing over the first three rounds, with Kelly at centre half, Zahra at fullback and Phoebe in goals. Kelly has been with the Saints for 11 years and while she has experienced premiership success in that time, she realises just how unique and special her current situation is. There are plenty of mother-daughter combinations in Bathurst hockey, as well as aunts and nieces, sisters and cousins, but a mum playing with all her daughters aged 11 years apart does not happen often. "It's a dream come true really," Kelly said. "I've had so many people contact me and say how wonderful it is. Hockey is a sport that allows that, it allows you to play with your children." As for who is boss on the field, well it's the same as in the Grant household. "I'm the captain slash coach, everyone listens to me," Kelly said. "I'm very encouraging on the field, I always try to encourage the young ones because coming up into seniors can be very daunting ... I can be hard on my girls, don't get me wrong, but most of the time we see eye-to-eye. "Or they just stay quite and roll their eyes," she added with a laugh. "Honestly my chest is bursting with pride." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/b15d0589-cad2-44b2-8ad7-5036e7155220.jpg/r0_522_1538_1391_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg