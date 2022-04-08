THIS year's federal budget made few changes that will affect savers and investors. There were no significant changes to the superannuation rules and none to franking credits or investment taxes. The most interesting new development is the proposed Regional Home Guarantee scheme. This will allow many more people in regional areas to build a home or buy a newly built one. The scheme will not be restricted to first-home buyers. It is proposed that anyone who has not owned a home in the last five years will be eligible to take advantage of the plan. People who previously had a home but sold it can qualify. This will help those who had a home in the past but struggled to make payments, if they now have higher incomes. People who have lost a home due to divorce will also be able to benefit. Lenders prefer borrowers to pay a 20pc deposit. They will lend with smaller deposits provided borrowers pay for mortgage insurance. It protects the lender if the borrower defaults and the house is repossessed and sold for less than the amount owing. The smaller the deposit, the larger the mortgage insurance premiums. If less than 10pc, they get very expensive - several thousand dollars. Under the new scheme, the government will guarantee 15pc of the value of the home to the lender in the event of a default. This will allow loans of up to 95 per cent without borrowers paying for mortgage insurance. They can buy with a five per cent deposit. The proposed scheme will start on October 1 and 10,000 places will be available per year. While the scheme will save buyers significant sums, they will still have other costs to pay. Non first-home buyers will have to pay costly stamp duty. First-home buyers get concessions and pay little or no stamp duty. Legal fees and government charges will still apply. While purchases with a very small deposit will be possible, the whole loan will have to be repaid. If the loan is 95 per cent, that full amount must be repaid over the years. Interest rates are starting to rise and likely to go quite a bit higher. The best way to ensure the mortgage payments remain affordable will be to lock in a fixed rate loan for as long as possible, probably five years. The Regional Home Guarantee is modelled on the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme which offers 35,000 places for first-home buyers. There will also be 5000 places available with a two per cent deposit for single parents with children from July. The Regional Home Guarantee should help many people into their own home and see more homes built.

