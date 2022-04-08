community,

ACCORDING to the most recent Community Broadcasting Association of Australia Listener Survey, the top reason people in Bathurst and Orange listen to community radio is for local news and information. One of 2MCE's programs focusing on local news and information is Community Drive. Broadcasting from 4-5pm weekdays, our presenters Liam O'Connell, Brett Van Heekeren, Kerry Patten and Sharon Williams bring you up to date with local news, weather and traffic; arts information from Arts OutWest; and events in our region. You'll also hear engaging interviews with Charles Sturt University academics, local community groups and subject matter experts, and community information and announcements. Our fortnightly Museums Bathurst spotlight shines a light on exhibitions, events and information at our local museums. This week we spoke to Brad Owen, co-ordinator at the National Motor Racing Museum, about the final weeks of the Larry Perkins exhibition, school holiday opening hours, and access during the Bathurst 6 Hour race. Community Drive presenters are all volunteers who generously put in time each day to keep you up to date with community news and information. Whether you're on your way home from work, picking up the kids after school or pottering around the garden, Community Drive will keep you informed every weekday from 4pm to 5pm. 2MCE is a community radio station serving Bathurst and Orange. Our mission is to communicate the views, needs, interests and aspirations of our communities. If you are interested in contributing to the production of community news and information on 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles, not just on-air. You might like to write scripts, produce or edit segments, help with field recording or participate in community engagement and outreach. You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or telephone the station on 6338 4790.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8a0c1839-985b-439b-b10b-ed9559a7fe02.jpg/r10_107_4003_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg