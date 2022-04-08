community,

AS the north coast experiences its second flood evacuation in less than a month, the urgency of Australia transitioning away from fossil fuels becomes more dramatic. Renewable energy is cheaper than fossil fuels but we have only just begun what will need to be a massive expansion of Australia's renewable energy capacity. Although there has been an impressive increase in solar and wind farms and an encouraging uptake of rooftop solar, only around 20 per cent of Australia's electricity is powered by renewables. So, even if we only maintain existing levels of electricity generation, renewable generation will need to increase five times. But we also need to expand our total electricity production. Here are three reasons why. Firstly, electric vehicles. Although EVs reduce air and noise pollution and increase our national security by avoiding dependence on oil imports, they only reduce our carbon emissions when powered by renewable energy. Some estimates suggest that the electricity grid will require a doubling of capacity to charge a fully electric transport fleet. Secondly, Australia can expect longer, more severe droughts. Remember watching queues of Cape Town residents carrying buckets for water during their long drought from 2015-2018? In droughts, Australian coastal cities will be relying on desalination plants. These are thirsty consumers of electricity. We will need lots of renewable energy plants located close to the electricity grids near population centres to power them. Thirdly, Australia will need new exports to replace coal and gas. Economists are placing great hope in exports of renewable energy. Sun Cable has started one project to supply up to 15 per cent of Singapore's electricity with solar power from Elliott in the Northern Territory via a 5000K underwater cable by 2027. We will also export green hydrogen as fuel for transport and industry across the world. A number of hydrogen projects have already started, including Twiggy Forrest's Fortescue Future Industries near Gladstone. Green hydrogen plants are big consumers of water and energy. They will need to be located near huge renewable energy projects and desalination plants. This enormous expansion of renewable energy will involve technical challenges and compromise. But we can be pleased that a number of exciting renewable projects around Bathurst will make a small but important contribution. We have delayed too long. But the sooner we transition the better for us, our children and grandchildren.

