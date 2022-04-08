OF all the changes wrought by the coming of COVID-19, a reversal of the power dynamic between employers and employees would have to be one of the more unexpected. The coronavirus was, at one stage, going to destroy the economy and lead to mass unemployment. Instead, the how-low-can-it-go official unemployment rate and anecdotal evidence suggests that it's the potential employee that holds the whip hand at the moment. Employers, from all reports, simply can't find people to fill jobs (McDonald's in Bathurst said this week that it needs 100 staff across two restaurants and a third to come) - and some are having to offer incentives to catch the eye of the right person. As the nation slowly goes back to normal and as the monumental sugar hit that was Federal Government stimulus starts to fade, the employment market will no doubt find an equilibrium again. But some lessons are going to remain. One is that employees who do their work through a computer screen are capable of fulfilling their duties anywhere - in the office, at home, in a beach shack, in another state. In an industry that wants to attract the best and brightest, the flexible workplace is likely to become the norm, rather than the exception. Balanced against that, though, is a second important lesson from the pandemic: most people still enjoy being around people. Having worked from home for months during the severe lockdown periods of the pandemic, there was a great army of people who, rather than being disappointed they had to go back to the office, were happy to see their colleagues again. The CBDs of our major cities are unlikely to become tumbleweed-infested ghost towns just yet. But they might not be as busy as they once were.

