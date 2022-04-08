news, local-news,

UPGRADES currently underway to the Great Western Highway will minimise future traffic disruptions in extreme weather events, according to Transport for NSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn. Responding to criticism earlier this week about the state of not only the Great Western Highway, but other major routes across the region, Mr Lunn said the upgrade will build resilient infrastructure, and deliver reliable journeys for those travelling to Sydney. Earlier this week, transport industry stalwart Graeme Burke called for the State Government to bring in independent contractors to fix our roads, which he said were in a "diabolical state". This included the Great Western Highway, which three weeks ago was effectively severed, as parts of the road failed in wet weather conditions. Mr Lunn said the Great Western Highway is one of Australia's most historic roads and provides a vital passenger and freight link between Sydney and western areas of the state. "The Australian and NSW Governments are investing $4.5 billion towards duplicating capacity on the corridor between Katoomba and Lithgow," he said. "The upgrade will build resilient infrastructure while reducing congestion and delivering safer, more efficient and reliable journeys for those travelling in, around and through the Blue Mountains. "The upgrade will also minimise future impacts of extreme weather events such as those we have seen in recent weeks when more than 200mm of rain fell on some parts of the Blue Mountains in just 72 hours." READ ALSO: He said following the rain event, Transport for NSW worked 24/7 to restore full access to all highway users through the Blue Mountains. Mr Lunn said pressure on the roads at the time was above normal levels as the Blue Mountains rail line was also closed due to landslips and flooding impacting both passenger and freight services. He said Transport for NSW rail crews worked 24/7 to clear and repair the Blue Mountains / Western Rail Line.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/a07c2d98-3f6f-4200-bd74-38e5463ae608.jpg/r52_0_762_401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg