Dino-store exhibition at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum
GOT your armoured gloves?
As is explained in a new exhibition at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, you'll need them when you're worming your new pet dinosaur.
The museum's Dino-store exhibition, which opens on Saturday, April 9 and will run at least until the end of the year, uses the theme of a dinosaur pet shop to pass on some pertinent information about these icons of the past.
"I've had a pet nutritionist tell me how much meat a Velociraptor would eat; how much you need to feed it every day," the museum's Penny Packham said.
"There's a panel there explaining why perhaps T-rex might not be your first choice for a dinosaur."
It's "a bit of zoology meets paleontology meets pet ownership", Ms Packham said, leading to the final question of whether some of us might actually have a pet dinosaur of sorts without even knowing it.
The animatronic stars of the store featured in a recent exhibition at Newcastle Museum and were looking for a new home.
"They nod and carry on a bit; they roar," Ms Packham said.
"They have movement sensors, so when you come near them, they'll move."
And because they are juvenile dinosaurs, they'll be down at a child's level.
"At this height, kids can pat them, interact with them," mayor Robert Taylor said as he had a sneak peek at the exhibition on Friday.
"Especially with the school holidays starting, I think it will be a great attraction."
Entry to the Dino-store exhibition will be included with entry to the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum.
And to celebrate the launch of the Dino-store exhibition, Bathurst Regional Council will hold a free Cinema in the Park event on Saturday, April 9 in Kings Parade.
It will kick off with live music from 4pm and be followed by a screening of Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaur at 6pm.
