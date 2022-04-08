news, local-news,

GOT your armoured gloves? As is explained in a new exhibition at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, you'll need them when you're worming your new pet dinosaur. The museum's Dino-store exhibition, which opens on Saturday, April 9 and will run at least until the end of the year, uses the theme of a dinosaur pet shop to pass on some pertinent information about these icons of the past. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "I've had a pet nutritionist tell me how much meat a Velociraptor would eat; how much you need to feed it every day," the museum's Penny Packham said. "There's a panel there explaining why perhaps T-rex might not be your first choice for a dinosaur." It's "a bit of zoology meets paleontology meets pet ownership", Ms Packham said, leading to the final question of whether some of us might actually have a pet dinosaur of sorts without even knowing it. The animatronic stars of the store featured in a recent exhibition at Newcastle Museum and were looking for a new home. "They nod and carry on a bit; they roar," Ms Packham said. "They have movement sensors, so when you come near them, they'll move." And because they are juvenile dinosaurs, they'll be down at a child's level. "At this height, kids can pat them, interact with them," mayor Robert Taylor said as he had a sneak peek at the exhibition on Friday. "Especially with the school holidays starting, I think it will be a great attraction." Entry to the Dino-store exhibition will be included with entry to the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum. And to celebrate the launch of the Dino-store exhibition, Bathurst Regional Council will hold a free Cinema in the Park event on Saturday, April 9 in Kings Parade. It will kick off with live music from 4pm and be followed by a screening of Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaur at 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/5c9dd5ba-95c6-44f6-bc87-c9eb1fd9cb73.JPG/r717_875_3799_2616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg