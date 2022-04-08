sport, local-sport,

A NEW era for the St Pat's under 18s team gets underway this Saturday when the team takes on the Parkes Spacemen in the opening round of the Western 18s competition. The Saints travel for the first round contest, as they look to emulate the strong performances in recent years from their under 21s team against Group 11 opponents. Saints coach Matt Dunn said that if the team's work ethic during the pre-season is anything to go by then they'll have an enjoyable season. "It seems like a long time since we've played our last footy so it will be great to kick things off this weekend," he said. "We've had a few boys with injuries in the pre-season and carrying a few of those into this weekend, but the pre-season overall has been really good. "We've had a couple of new boys into the team this year, some of them who have come back to rugby league for another run, so that's given us a good squad with good depth. "I've been really impressed with their effort and their enthusiasm. I think they're just really keen to get things underway." The new premiership brings together Group 10 and 11 teams for the first time in under 18s, and Pat's find themselves in one of those crossover contests straight away against the Spacemen. Dunn said there's only slight hints about what to expect from Parkes, given what he saw from the age group below in 2021. "My 16s played them at the carnival last year in Orange and we beat them, but it was a close game and they were a tough side," he said. "I'm not too sure about their 18-year-olds though, so it's still a bit of a mystery game for us. We're going into it a little bit blind. "We do know some of the players they've got. Some of the boys in the 17s Rams side play with the Parkes boys, so we're aware of them, but you've just got to play what's in front of you. "Whoever the 13 who are on the park you've got to defend against them and do the little things right." Kick-off is 1.20pm. Bathurst Panthers were due to play the Wellington Cowboys in their season opener but their opponents forfeited the contest. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/c1d648a6-41df-44c1-a8d9-27d1cfc9213e.jpg/r171_0_3796_2048_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg