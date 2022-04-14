news, property, top tips, school holidays, holidays at home

The autumn school holidays are just around the corner and finding things to keep you and your children entertained can be difficult. Luckily there are an abundance of activities you can do at home that are not only fun, but will teach your kids the importance of sustainability. "The holidays can be overwhelming for parents, and especially after many months of home learning it can be hard to keep the kids occupied and entertained again," says Ryan Buzzell, from TOMRA Collection. "However, it's also the perfect time to reconnect with your kids and share valuable life lessons, including how to be more sustainable." Here are some sustainable school holiday activities to keep you and your kids sane, without harming the planet: Make your own backyard games. Rather than buying new toys for the holidays, there are a range of sustainable backyard games that you and your kids can make reusing household items. If you have tennis balls and leftover plastic bottles, paint them white with a couple of red stripes to create your own family bowling league in the backyard. If your kids love mini golf, use items around the house to create a course in your backyard - the family member with the most creative hole wins! Go on an insect scavenger hunt. Everyone loves a scavenger hunt, so why not make it interesting by creating a search for bugs and insects in your garden. All you need to do is head outdoors with a paper, pen, list of garden bugs and a magnifying glass, and the kids can learn all about the little critters living in the backyard. While out exploring the depths of your garden, not only will your kids find out about the secret lives of their new six legged friends, they will develop valuable nature lessons. Create something for your pets. Along with decorating the house for Easter, why not get crafty with materials from around the home and also give your pet something to enjoy. Use those leftover holiday decorations and craft supplies to create sustainable yet fun toys for your furry family member. Make a sustainable veggie garden. Make time during the school holidays to start a garden project with your kids and teach them not only how to grow plants, but also how to be more sustainable and responsible. Start with easy veggies that will thrive in the cooler months, such as carrots and spinach. So you remember which plants are which, reuse paddle pop sticks from your icy poles to write the name of each vegetable. Gather your recyclable containers. Hold on to the leftover bottles and cans over the Easter period, and head to a reverse vending machine to recycle them with the kids. It's also a great opportunity to teach them about the importance of recycling and reducing waste. TOMRA's reverse vending machines also allow recyclers to donate their refund to charities, a school or a local community group allowing your kids the opportunity to give back while protecting the environment.

