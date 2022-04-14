news, property, Property, REV, Jen Melocco, realestateview, Paul Tyrrell

ACM has recently released data showing the growth in audience volume to realestateview.com.au (REV) from its current Autumn marketing campaign. ACM and realestateview.com.au Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Tyrrell said "we're now nearly 18 months into the rollout of the realestateview.com.au brand across the ACM markets and we couldn't be happier with the penetration of the brand and the uptake from agents, vendors and buyers." "We've seen our property listing volumes increase significantly across the ACM markets and we now have the market covered in many regions," said Paul. "This has in turn resulted in REV being a destination for buyers across the regions, providing strong growth in audience volumes that is leading to significant increases in search engagement in regional locations." In a testament to the increased awareness and penetration of the REV brand, the autumn marketing campaign across 99 ACM markets has delivered a jump in direct traffic to REV of 11 per cent* when compared to the same time last year. Referral traffic from ACM has grown significantly with a 43 per cent increase in new users and in key ACM markets referral increases have included: Buyer engagement in key ACM markets has seen jumps across the board in page views with highlights including 101 per cent in Albury/Wodonga and 347 per cent in Warrnambool.* REV has also been focused on growing SEO through suburb specific content in regional areas alongside their continued focus into specific and tailored news content for regional property markets. Led by National Property News Director Jen Melocco and supported by several initiatives, the content has seen a 152 per cent increase in page views year-on-year highlighting the appetite for regional content.* "The regions have never been more popular, and as the only dedicated team of regional property journalists, we have been able to uncover stories that really speak to both metro and regional readers in a unique way," said Jen Melocco. realestateview.com.au has also increased their brand presence within metro markets with the recent launch of two new ACM titles, the Inner West Review in inner Sydney and the Melbourne market with the Inner East Review launched on March 17. The first edition of the Melbourne title featured 25 pages of property and was supported by Biggin & Scott, Jellis Craig, RT Edgar, Belle and Caine Real Estate locally.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134557813/f5fcf007-8800-403b-97cd-9e2da38924ff.jpg/r0_285_5616_3458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg