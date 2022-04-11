news, local-news, Musicians in the Park

LIVE music rang out under the Carillon on Friday night as part of the Musicians in the Park evening. Organised by Bathurst Regional Council the evening is part of an ongoing plan to re-energise the CBD. Thankfully the wet weather held off, with band The Safety of Life at Sea playing to an intimate gathering, all of whom thoroughly enjoyed the night. A similar event is set down for April 22, when local jazz band Pengopuss will also participate in the program.

