LIVE music rang out under the Carillon on Friday night as part of the Musicians in the Park evening. Organised by Bathurst Regional Council the evening is part of an ongoing plan to re-energise the CBD. Thankfully the wet weather held off, with band The Safety of Life at Sea playing to an intimate gathering, all of whom thoroughly enjoyed the night. A similar event is set down for April 22, when local jazz band Pengopuss will also participate in the program.
GREAT NIGHT: Gerarda and Tony Mader with David Flude from Bathurst Council enjoying the show.
FUN EVENING: Hugh, Clancy and Sophie Dutton were among those enjoying live music in Kings Parade on Friday.
LOVELY EVENING: James and Abigail Gallagher enjoying an ice cream and the music in the park.
FAMILY EVENING: Tiffany Nankervis with Scott and Islie Heydon enjoying the live music in Kings Parade.
IN THE PICTURE: Michele Moss and Peter Tregillgas enjoying the evening in Kings Parade.
MUSIC NIGHT: Sophie Jones, James Van Cooper and their dog Patsy, enjoying Friday night's concert in Kings Parade.
MUSIC IN THE PARK: Liz and Robyn Mansfield pictured in Kings Parade, on Friday night.
GORGEOUS NIGHT: Geoff Semon and Marian Lee pictured during the love concert in Kings Parade.
