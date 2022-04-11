The city's CBD came alive with music on Friday night

news, local-news,

KINGS Parade came alive on Friday night with live music under the Carillon. The performance was part of Bathurst Regional Council's Musicians in the Park program, which has been running as part of a council strategy to re-energise the city's CBD post COVID-19. David Flude, Bathurst Regional Council's Business Development Officer said Musicians in the Park has been running for the last few years. "It came about during COVID-19 when musicians couldn't play indoors or in pubs. "The government put out a grants program a couple of years ago, so we got bands playing live music to re-energise the CBD and get people to come out and enjoy the event. "We had a similar event last year." MAKING NEWS: Mr Flude said this year there will be two concerts including Friday night where The Safety of Life at Sea performed to an intimate gathering. The second one is planned for April 22, when local jazz band Pengopuss will take centre stage. Mr Flude said the concerts also link in with other activities in the city in coming days, including the Cinema in the Park which was held on Saturday. "We've got the movie Ice Age screening and we're expecting a nice turn out," he said. "We had a film night last year as part of the B2tB. "We just felt this one was a good family night, a great start to the school holidays and it ties in with other activities." Gerarda Mader, who was front and centre at the concert said she saw the event on Facebook and didn't want to miss it. She same with her husband Tony and their pet. She congratulated Bathurst Regional Council on their initiative. "I love an outdoor event, it's fantastic. "I love the Bathurst community and I love this. Look at the space, you couldn't have a better space. We're surrounded by amazing buildings and enjoying live music. "Why wouldn't you come? "We got here early to get the best seat, it's going to be a great night," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/1bf23a45-7de8-4db6-81b9-f03906fa3fb1.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg