DICK Johnson conquered the Mount, Steve Johnson has stood on the top tier of the Bathurst podium too, but now there's another Johnson chasing an enduro crown at the iconic circuit. Third generation driver Jett Johnson, the Grandson of Dick and son of Steven Johnson, will line up in this year's Bathurst 6 Hour. Johnson will race with Paul Buccini and Brock Paine in the contest the A1 class aboard the Team Buccini Racing BMW 135i as part of a 70-strong field for the Easter event. Johnson, who in 2021 won his first circuit racing championship in the TA2 Muscle Car Northern Series, has been busy taking all the advice he can ahead of venturing out onto the hallowed Mount Panorama track surface. "This will be my first outing at Bathurst, and I am pretty nervous about it but also really excited to finally get to do some laps around the track," the 17-year-old said. "They [Dad and Grandad] have both told me to really take my time with the place and that it is going to take a lot of years to learn the track. They haven't mastered the place yet and I don't think anyone is ever going to master it, so I am just going to go out there and treat the track with a lot of respect. "Obviously being quite a tricky track, it is going to really be a learning experience the first few times I go there, so for me it is going to be about keeping it off the walls, keeping it straight and just learning the track, while getting in as many laps as I can." READ MORE: Supercars star De Pasquale joins the Bathurst 6 Hour field READ MORE: Record-breaking 70-car field unveiled for 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour READ MORE: Slade has a Bathurst 6 Hour victory in mind after deflating 2021 bid Buccini and Paine have been racing together in Queensland Production Cars for three years, while Johnson has a pre-existing relationship with the Buccini family after contesting an enduro event at Morgan Park last year. "I run this car in the Queensland Production Cars and last year Brock and I won the QPC Enduro championship, so that gave us a little bit of incentive to give Bathurst a go," Buccini explained. "Jett did really well [at Morgan Park] - the car we ran suffered towards the end, but Jett managed to still bring it home. He was doing some really good times, some of the best times in that car, and even having to nurse it, he was still managing to do some good lap times. "I saw how he ran in TA2 last year and he is a good peddler and I think he is building his own reputation. "He is Dick's Grandson of course but to me he is holding his own and I think given the right opportunities he is going to be quite good in any category he gets into; and I like giving young people an opportunity - if I can help in any way, then why not? And he is a really nice kid, a really nice young man." Buccini said Johnson has fitted into the team well and he is hoping that they can snare a category podium come Easter Sunday. "Our expectation is just to enjoy the experience and finish the race. Our category is obviously fairly huge, so I am not sure it will be a matter of pace, I think it will be a matter of survival, so our aim is to be there at the end," he said. "For us it will just be mainly about combining all our skills really. Jett is able to hop into different cars and still be very competitive."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/f3cdbf1a-e62e-486c-b4b7-1b7c1266b9fb.jpg/r0_201_3000_1896_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg