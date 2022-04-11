community,

The gates honoured the bandmaster of the Bathurst District Band from 1885 to 1935. They were instituted during the jubilee year of the band. Mr Lewins was given the somewhat unique experience of seeing a memorial to himself erected during his lifetime. The National Advocate reported in mid-July 1936 that work had started on the erection of the bronze gates in Machattie Park to commemorate Mr Samuel Lewins' services of over half a century to the Bathurst District Band. The foundations of the gates were being excavated at the eastern corner of the park nearest the Bathurst Fire Brigade station situated in William Street. Portions of the memorial had yet to come to hand from Sydney, but it was expected that the work would be completed in about three weeks. The memorial gates remained in their position until the 1960s, when the initial gates were demolished to make way for the new council buildings. The original gates were then put into storage until they were successfully restored and re-sited near the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in 2003. In November 1935, the year before the memorial gates were erected and opened, a special dinner evening was held to honour Samuel Lewins. Appointed bandmaster when the band was formed in 1885, Mr Lewins served as bandmaster for 50 years, a record at the time. He retired as bandmaster in 1938. Mr Lewins, an Englishman, had been born at New Shildon, a small English village in County Durham, in England, where Stevenson put his first locomotive engine on the rails and where his father, a railwayman, met his tragic death on the line. Mr Lewins arrived in Australia in 1884. In November 1935, more than 300 citizens and visitors attended a dinner held at the Bathurst Hall to mark the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Bathurst District Band, and to celebrate the golden jubilee of the bandmaster. During proceedings, the claim was made that Mr Lewins' unbroken association of 50 years with the band, as master, constituted a world's record. The mayor presented to Mr Lewins a silver electric reading lamp, the gift of the bandsmen, as a tangible expression of their appreciation. The gift was accompanied by a fountain pen from the bandsmen, and a token from the Methodist choir, organist, choirmaster Mr E.A. Cox. The presentation was followed by a surprising announcement by the mayor. He said the citizens' committee which had been formed to organise a fund for the band had decided to earmark a percentage of the proceeds to provide the means to display the citizens' tangible appreciation of Mr Lewins. It had been decided to erect an ornamental gate in Machattie Park. The exact site had not yet been chosen, but erection of the memorial would proceed as soon as possible. In response, Mr Lewins said he felt unworthy of the tributes paid him by the citizens. He had always tried to do his best and, if that had pleased the people of Bathurst, he was most gratified, he said. He said his success had been made possible by the loyalty of the bandsmen. During his time, Mr Lewins was instrumental in raising many thousands of pounds for local charities and other Bathurst institutions. Sam Lewins died in Bathurst Hospital on May 23, 1940 at the age of 78. He was described as "a model citizen, a loving husband and a resident of the highest type and one which Bathurst can ill-afford to lose".

