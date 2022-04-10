WE'VE now got the date for the federal election and, according to many pundits, we already have the result. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and what is being seen as a dishevelled, divided government are being widely written off as little to no chance of securing victory in May in the face of a unified, determined Labor. Sound familiar? It should; it was the same general narrative from three years ago, when Mr Morrison achieved his miracle victory and many a member of the press gallery swore to never take a result for granted again. In 2019, as in 2022, there were a number of high profile Coalition resignations in the lead-up and there was a big-spending campaign from the disruptor Clive Palmer. The big difference in 2022, of course, is that the government that goes to the ballot box is a three-term incumbent, rather than a two-term incumbent, dragging all the baggage that comes along with that. The Coalition has managed to keep the same prime minister these past few years, but did have the messy Nationals leadership change last year, and Mr Morrison has had enough serious mis-steps since 2019 to fill out a Labor-designed highlights package. On the other side of the ledger, though, Anthony Albanese has had the chance to see that leading the Opposition is nowhere near as easy as it looks from the sideline. In trying to appeal to as many people as possible - which, in the end, is one of the fundamental jobs of Opposition - Mr Albanese has arguably lost one of his big selling points, his authenticity, as he has rounded off some of his rough edges. In Calare, it's hard to get a gauge on just what sort of challenge long-time incumbent Andrew Gee faces - not least because we still don't know who Labor is providing as a candidate. Independent Kate Hook looks to have poured a lot of effort into her campaign already, but after two years of incredible change due to COVID, there might be many a voter in this electorate who wants to send a message by voting for One Nation's Stacey Whittaker or United Australia's Adam Jannis. The Greens' Kay Nankervis seems to have her work cut out for her in an electorate that has been voting conservative, but environmental issues are dominating many discussions after fires and floods in the state. The starter's gun has now been fired and the contenders are off. We'll watch with interest to see how this race plays out.

