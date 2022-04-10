sport, local-sport,

Goal-kicking isn't often the most focused upon component of rugby league but on Saturday the boot of Patrick Williams proved crucial as Orange CYMS kicked off their Peter McDonald Premiership campaign. The men in green boarded the bus early on Saturday morning, heading to Nyngan with two points the goal. A see-sawing affair saw the lead change seven times with the Tigers scoring five tries to Orange's four. However, Williams goal-kicking proved the difference as he hit three conversions to Nyngan's one. The five-eight also slotted a match-winning penalty goal with two minutes remaining to lead his side to a 24-22 victory. "We had Addison Williams last year who was a great kicker but we've lost him and Patty's seemed to step up," CYMS coach Daniel Mortimer said. "His goal-kicking was the difference - it's a massive part of the game and he showed that." Mortimer said his side were always prepared for a tight contest at Nyngan and embraced the way they managed to fight for a gritty win. "It was tough preparation travelling four hours on a bus to play," he recounted. "It was always going to be tough, from what I heard leading in they're great at home and have a good supporter base. "I said at the start, this time of year it doesn't matter how you win, getting those two points is the most important part of the game and we found a way to do that in the end. "It was very back and forth for a long part of the game so it's great the boys were able to hold on and get a win." With various players debuting for the club and in first grade, the coach explained there's still plenty to work on. "They (debutants) all went well," he said. "We were a bit scrappy as a team but that's typical round one when that cohesion and executiuon is a bit off but as I said we found a way to win. "It was a much nicer trip home knowing we're bringing back two points, because it's a big day." A sluggish start for CYMS saw the home side break out to a 10-0 lead 13 minutes in with tries to Viliame Kanatabua Latenacolo and Jak Jeffery. Mortimer crossed in the 31st minute before Lachie Munro went over three minutes later to make it 12-10 at half-time. The lead then changed multiple times in the second half with the score sitting at 22-22 after a Aidan Bermingham try for Nyngan levelled up proceedings in the 74th minute. A penalty then brought Williams' boot to centre stage with the five-eight kicking the winner in the 78th minute to start CYMS' season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/337a2f77-fe98-4b5b-b88d-42a62880c1a2.jpg/r426_644_4124_2733_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg