THE NSW Government's multi-billion dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway from Katoomba to Lithgow is being forced to carry an ever-increasing load. It was already a signature project for former and current Deputy Premiers John Barilaro and Paul Toole and had been described, by Mr Toole, as a natural next step after the completion of the duplication of the Pacific Highway along the coast. It has been used as an example of how this government's mammoth infrastructure spending does not favour Sydney alone and the time savings and safety benefits that will result have been emphasised. And now, following criticism from Bathurst transport industry stalwart Graeme Burke about our city being cut off from Sydney during recent torrential rain, Transport for NSW has responded by saying that the upgrade will also minimise the "future impacts of extreme weather events". Is that a lot for one road project to carry? It is. But it's certainly not a normal road project - that much was clear when the government announced that it was considering merging the already ambitious singular tunnels under Blackheath and Mount Victoria into one super tunnel. If this $4.5 billion project is going to be a sort of talisman for the government in this region, however, it is going to need to show some serious progress sooner rather than later. It's not the review of environmental factors documents - as important as they are - that are going to grip the public imagination, it will be the first sign of work on some individual stage of this complicated, complex duplication. That is particularly so when Transport for NSW is pointing to the highway upgrade, which will take years and years to complete, as a solution to the problems on the highway of only a month ago, when locals were being asked to reconsider their need to travel across the Blue Mountains. The transport agency has obviously had a lot on its plate in recent times - headlined recently by the never-ending rain in Sydney - but it would ignore the Central West's links to Sydney at its peril. Expectations have been raised and they will need to be met. And it will be much easier to deflect criticism if the government is able to point to a highway that is being improved before our very eyes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/7b6006c4-244f-41c3-a171-47cc977189b0.jpg/r9_0_3830_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg