CSU coach Dave Conyers knew that with a host of first grade talent unavailable for Saturday's pre-season trial against Blowes Clothing Cup side Orange City that his team were going to be in for one hell of a test. And while the 65-0 final scoreline might be seen as a blow to the students, even against a squad from the competition one tier above them, it was instead seen as a chance for a bulk of CSU's reserve grade side to push themselves to the limit. Conyers said there's no point into reading too much into the result given the inexperience that a lot of players in the CSU team had heading into Saturday's game. "Nine players from our first grade side were unavailable for this weekend but it was really good to give a lot of the new guys a run," he said. "We did get a bit of a pasting but that's to be expected when you've got a lot of guys who haven't played much rugby yet. A lot of those boys will learn, and in the week before against Bulldogs we had another meeting with a strong team. "We got a bit out of it. The defence was good in patches and we had a couple of good raids at them. We had both our centres out though so we had two wingers running there, and we missed the running and power from a couple of our key forwards. "I'd say Orange got a bit of out it too, with getting some of their combinations going, and it's always good to help the fitness out a bit. We're not upset with the result and everybody was just happy to have a game, I'd say." CSU were only down 19-0 at half-time in Saturday's trial but were soundly put away during a dominant second half from the Lions, where a lot of uni's less experienced players took to the field. Conyers said he expects to have his full strength side together for the start of the season. "I'd like to play those same two teams again at the end of the year with our best team and I'd say that we'd be reasonably competitive but we've only been training three weeks and it's hard to get your combinations in place that quickly," he said. "We've traditionally been slow starters. We don't have an ideal start to our draw ... but we'll have a good team ready and we'll have a lot of players back."

