MARK Windsor and Barb Hill have been named the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's senior male and female champions respectively following their great 2021-22 season. The pair were given their awards during the recent club AGM and presentation evening, where the 2022-23 club executive was also selected. Mick Stapley will return as president with Gavin Borg as vice-president. Katie Prior will serve as secretary with Claire Scott as treasurer. Stapley said the success of the season made his decision to apply again for the top job an easy one. "After 12 months with the committee that we've got it was an easy choice to continue on with the role. It's one of the most fantastic committees that I've worked on in my life," he said. "Everyone gets in and they all contribute. Everyone's harmonious. We're all focused on doing the best thing for the club. "Not only did we have to deal with COVID over the last couple of years but we've had local flooding which has affected races and a number of things that have had an impact on us but with such a strong committee pushing to get these races going we've had a strong year. "Our executive committee are all back in their existing roles. We've picked up a few new general committee members as well." It was rare to find a race during the season where both Hill and Windsor weren't in attendance.. "Each round, plus Inter Club rounds, counted towards the pointscore. Barb Hill was crowned the champion for the women. She only missed one round," he said. "In the men's our champion was Mark Windsor, who didn't miss a single round. "It's a pointscore that rewards consistency, and that's what we're trying to encourage." Candice Falconer was runner-up in the women's points followed by Anna Blackie, while Thomas Hanrahan was the men's runner-up ahead of Richard Blackie. Windsor was also recently named one of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series' MVPs alongside Melissa Mertens (Dubbo), Gareth Fuller (Mudgee) and Sally Wallace (Orange). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

