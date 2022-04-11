community,

YOUTH Week 2022 is celebrated from April 4 to 14 and here at the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) we recognise our various youth-related programs, targeting 12 to 24-year-olds. This year's theme is "It's up to You'th", an initiative for and by young people that provides opportunities to share ideas, showcase talents, and celebrate community and have fun! Our youth are our future and Youth Week 2022 aims to highlight young people's achievements within the community and the opportunities available to them. TNC's Youth Skills Cooking Workshop will run on April 22 at noon at The Neighbourhood Centre, with the aim to support our youth as they transition into adulthood. It will teach food safety, budgeting, food storage and many more essential living skills. Transitioning into adulthood is a stressful and challenging time and having essential skills, including cooking, is vital to a smooth journey into adulthood. Participants will be learning to cook and enjoy a traditional roast chicken at only $10. Other TNC youth programs include the Learner Driver Program, which aims to help new drivers gain experience and become skilled and safer drivers. TNC Homework Club aims to support kids who need help with their studies, and Work Development Orders, TNC can help youth who are struggling to pay fines. Youth Week 2022's theme of "It's up to You'th" recognises their dedication to creating positive change. Come enjoy Youth Week 2022 here at Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre. For more information, contact us on 6332 4866 or www.binc.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/f842a3ef-52dc-405e-a43d-10f5b2f34bc2.jpg/r1123_1196_4626_3175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg